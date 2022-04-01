Analysts Anticipate Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.33. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $316,772.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 51,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,753. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.30.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

