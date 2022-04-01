Analysts Expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. Amdocs posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

DOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 116,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,269,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 169,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,850,000 after buying an additional 43,379 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 38,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its position in Amdocs by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 145,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $83.46. The company had a trading volume of 562,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.75. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $83.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

