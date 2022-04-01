Analysts Expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) will post sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $9.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $11.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.85.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $182.17 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $171.15 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.