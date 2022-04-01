Analysts Expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $9.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $11.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.85.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $182.17 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $171.15 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

