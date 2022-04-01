Analysts Expect NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts expect NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.
NRBO stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.47.
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.
