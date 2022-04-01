Analysts Expect NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts expect NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

NRBO stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. 12.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

