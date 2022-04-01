Analysts Expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Park-Ohio reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.96). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park-Ohio in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Park-Ohio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of PKOH traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 526 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,831. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently -24.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 70.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 183.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

