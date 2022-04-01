Analysts Issue Forecasts for South Plains Financial, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for South Plains Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South Plains Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SPFI opened at $26.58 on Thursday. South Plains Financial has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $470.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.38 million during the quarter. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPFI. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.88%.

About South Plains Financial (Get Rating)

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services through its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.