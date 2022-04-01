Analysts Offer Predictions for ORIX Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:IX)

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for ORIX in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $12.45 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORIX’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.27 EPS.

Get ORIX alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IX. StockNews.com started coverage on ORIX in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of ORIX stock opened at $99.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.64. ORIX has a 12 month low of $79.51 and a 12 month high of $112.91.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 8.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ORIX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ORIX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ORIX by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ORIX by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile (Get Rating)

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.