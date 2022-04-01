Analysts Set Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) PT at $6.12

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.12.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Ardelyx stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.08. 23,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,619. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $140.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.74. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 153.40% and a negative net margin of 1,566.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1,383.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 184,179 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 15.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 217,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 15,703 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Ardelyx by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 19,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

