Analysts Set Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Target Price at $11.44

Shares of Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARGTF shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Artemis Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Artemis Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Artemis Gold in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGTF traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. 30,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,138. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15. Artemis Gold has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $6.23.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

