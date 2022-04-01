Analysts Set Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) PT at $70.67

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000.

CMCO stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,073. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average is $46.61.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

