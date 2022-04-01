Analysts Set Expectations for Chewy, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Chewy in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. William Blair also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CHWY. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.55.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $40.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,039.00 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $97.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.97.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 3,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 254.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

