Analysts Set Expectations for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.38. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.84.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $100.42 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.68, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.14 and its 200 day moving average is $110.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 276.47%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

