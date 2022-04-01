Analysts Set Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) PT at C$24.23

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.23.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INE. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CSFB set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

TSE INE traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$19.93. 248,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,378. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$16.57 and a 1 year high of C$23.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.21.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$202.39 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

