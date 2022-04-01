Analyzing Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) & Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Innovative Industrial Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty -37.61% -20.31% -4.28% Innovative Industrial Properties 55.73% 7.48% 5.65%

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Innovative Industrial Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $19.66 million 3.59 -$8.15 million N/A N/A Innovative Industrial Properties $204.55 million 25.73 $113.99 million $4.56 45.04

Innovative Industrial Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.6% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Broad Street Realty and Innovative Industrial Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Innovative Industrial Properties 0 1 4 0 2.80

Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus target price of $268.17, indicating a potential upside of 30.56%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than Broad Street Realty.

Volatility & Risk

Broad Street Realty has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Industrial Properties has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats Broad Street Realty on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broad Street Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broad Street Realty, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients. The company was founded by Thomas M. Yockey and Michael Z. Jacoby in 1985 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

