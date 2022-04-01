Andrew R. Heyer Sells 9,594 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $100,928.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $10.20 on Friday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $939.09 million, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 2.36.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 47.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSW. TheStreet raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

