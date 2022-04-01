AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AU. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.24.

AU traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.81. 45,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,759,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.69. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1446 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter valued at about $2,435,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,954,255 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,249,000 after acquiring an additional 215,171 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 59.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 20,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 48.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,650,305 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 535,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

