Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NLY has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.83.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE NLY traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.01. 1,791,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,647,111. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.