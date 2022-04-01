Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,792 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Anthem were worth $34,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,899,000 after acquiring an additional 113,659 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 48.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Anthem by 7.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Anthem by 9.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 36.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ANTM. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.05.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $491.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $459.52 and a 200 day moving average of $433.66. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $349.05 and a 12 month high of $505.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

