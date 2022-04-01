Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.73

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.73 and traded as high as C$0.79. Antibe Therapeutics shares last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 10,089 shares.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.84. The firm has a market cap of C$40.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 16.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:ATE)
