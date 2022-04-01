Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Short Interest Up 23.1% in March

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 785,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $766,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,258 shares of company stock worth $170,544 and sold 41,500 shares worth $2,184,830. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 43,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,742,000 after purchasing an additional 209,486 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

AIRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

NYSE AIRC traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.45. 6,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,378. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.06. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $41.90 and a one year high of $55.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average of $52.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

