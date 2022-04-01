Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Up 6.2%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $53.97. 25,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,101,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.81.

Several research firms have weighed in on APLS. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,774 shares of company stock worth $779,437. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after buying an additional 77,317 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 26,858 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 145,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 74,673 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 275,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,094,000 after buying an additional 98,385 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

