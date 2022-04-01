APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Receives $26.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on APi Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE:APG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.04. 554,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average is $22.38. APi Group has a one year low of $18.46 and a one year high of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. APi Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,145,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of APi Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,515,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,293,000 after purchasing an additional 743,764 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of APi Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of APi Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 650,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000.

APi Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

