Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apogee Enterprises has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $47.46 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -54.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average is $44.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is -101.15%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,631,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,033,000 after buying an additional 71,072 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

