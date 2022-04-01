Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

APLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

APLE stock opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 224.63 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 750.00%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $33,339,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,973,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,726,000 after buying an additional 1,040,710 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 407,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.