APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the February 28th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,145,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:APTY opened at 0.01 on Friday. APT Systems has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.01 and a 200 day moving average of 0.01.

About APT Systems

APT Systems, Inc operates as a development stage company with interest in the creation of innovative equities trading platform, stock research tools and visualization solutions for the financial markets. Its services include mobile trading app development, data driven applications technology and trading platform.

