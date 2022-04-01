APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the February 28th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,145,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:APTY opened at 0.01 on Friday. APT Systems has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.01 and a 200 day moving average of 0.01.
About APT Systems (Get Rating)
