Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the February 28th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
APSI stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26. Aqua Power Systems has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.45.
Aqua Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
