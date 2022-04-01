Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the February 28th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

APSI stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26. Aqua Power Systems has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.45.

Get Aqua Power Systems alerts:

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aqua Power Systems Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.