Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARMK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.38.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. Aramark has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $40.70.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 314.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,317,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,706 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 5,401,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,387,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Aramark by 4,222.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,179,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,603,000 after buying an additional 2,128,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Aramark by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,340,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,160,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

