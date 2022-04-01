Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aravive had a negative net margin of 249.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.44%.

Shares of Aravive stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. Aravive has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aravive by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 54,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aravive by 606.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 158,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aravive by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

