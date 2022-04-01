Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aravive had a negative net margin of 249.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.44%.
Shares of Aravive stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. Aravive has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.
Aravive Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.
