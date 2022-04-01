Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcadia Biosciences had a net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

RKDA stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. 30,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,043. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 35,172 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

