Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Gap Up to $136.79

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $136.79, but opened at $141.54. Arch Resources shares last traded at $143.12, with a volume of 22 shares changing hands.

ARCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.53 and its 200 day moving average is $101.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. Arch Resources had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 85.21%. The company had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 60.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 5.52%.

In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $46,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $729,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,994 shares of company stock worth $2,060,495 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

