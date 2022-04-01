Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,991,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,878,000 after purchasing an additional 947,612 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,149,000 after buying an additional 5,015,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,196,000 after buying an additional 723,358 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,635,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,227,000 after purchasing an additional 61,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

NYSE ADM traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,149. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.25. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $93.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

