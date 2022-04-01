ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Short Interest Update

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the February 28th total of 29,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 133,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.
Shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.32.
ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Company Profile (Get Rating)
ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in energy and natural resources sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (ACTD)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.