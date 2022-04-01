ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Short Interest Update

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the February 28th total of 29,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 133,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Get ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,561,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,274,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after purchasing an additional 618,979 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 92,986.5% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,210,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,824 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 2.6% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,916,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Company Profile (Get Rating)

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in energy and natural resources sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.