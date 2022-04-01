Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arconic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of ARNC traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59. Arconic has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $38.49.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arconic will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arconic news, EVP Melissa M. Miller acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arconic by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,684,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arconic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,320,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,770,000 after acquiring an additional 123,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Arconic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

