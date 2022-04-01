Arcus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 4,349 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAM. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAM traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $56.93. 41,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,106. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.89. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

