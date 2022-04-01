Arcus Capital Partners LLC Has $236,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,628 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,281 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $308,851,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 25.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,731 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $150.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,294,070. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.12 and a 200-day moving average of $142.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

