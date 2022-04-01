Arcus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLRY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.82. 3,206,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,385,385. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.37.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.45.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

