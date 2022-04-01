Arcus Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 968 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $836,000. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,731,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 19,248 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Edward Jones lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.32.

MCD traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,135. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.23. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $183.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

