Arcus Capital Partners LLC Sells 420 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.2% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,968,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $358.63. 3,492,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,580,727. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $348.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $311.54 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

