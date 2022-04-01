Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARDX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ardelyx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ardelyx from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.24.

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.74. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.31.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,566.45% and a negative return on equity of 153.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth about $2,642,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ardelyx by 1,054.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,280,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth about $2,244,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 966.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 850,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 771,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 187.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 963,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 628,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

