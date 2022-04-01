Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.75

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and traded as high as $9.81. Ares Acquisition shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 315,064 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

