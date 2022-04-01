ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 4,514 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.58.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,010. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $85.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.32 and a 52-week high of $112.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

