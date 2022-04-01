ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 900 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,059. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.54. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $111.53 and a 52-week high of $130.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.888 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

