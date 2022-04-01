ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 3,497 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,108 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,251.3% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.53. 654,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,932,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

In other news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $103,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,885 shares of company stock worth $696,713 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

