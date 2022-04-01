ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 3,937 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.3% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $44,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $108.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,264,340. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $91.49 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.38.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.