Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arhaus updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Arhaus stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,127,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,855,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,298,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,706,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

