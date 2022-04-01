Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 6,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 256,907 shares.The stock last traded at $8.42 and had previously closed at $7.20.

The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10.

ARHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.60.

About Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

