Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

NASDAQ ARDS opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.26. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $7.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. 14.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

