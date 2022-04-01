Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 297.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,859 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for about 1.7% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors owned about 0.05% of Arista Networks worth $23,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $2,529,977.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 727,575 shares of company stock valued at $88,573,994 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.24.

Shares of ANET traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.72. 20,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,067. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.77. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.30 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

