ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 30,656 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 136,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 266,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.35. 841,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,573,457. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.30. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $51.85 and a 52-week high of $132.50.

