ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 59,991 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 354.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,991 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of monday.com worth $23,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNDY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 3,483.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MNDY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.07.

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $158.07 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.05 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.21 and a 200-day moving average of $273.77.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 41.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

